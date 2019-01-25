There's never a shortage of deals to be had online, as long as you know where to look for them. The process of uncovering deals and comparing prices can be a daunting one, but don't worry. We've done all the heavy lifting, and brought all the best deals to one place to make it easier for you to shop them!
Block the noise
TaoTronics Noise Canceling Bluetooth Headphones
You'll need to use coupon code 6XSX5AZH during checkout for the full discount here.
$42.99
$70 $27 off
Noise cancelling headphones are quite useful in many situations, but they can be a bit pricey with some options selling for over $300 these days. TaoTronics makes some great accessories, and these recently-upgraded over-ear Bluetooth headphones are an insane value at just $43 after coupon. They'll allow you to block out the outside noises while on a flight, on a train, or trying to get down to business with some late night studying.
In addition to these headphones, we've found a few other great deals worth checking out.
Portable Storage
SanDisk Ultra Flair 64GB Flash Drive
Flash drives have been around for a long time, but recently they've dropped so much in price. With USB 3.0 and 64GB of storage, this is a must-have for anyone looking to carry some of their personal files around with ease.
Everyone loves free
Echo Dot Kids Edition
Simply adding two of Amazon's Echo Dot Kids Edition smart speakers to your cart will score you one for free. That's right, the total will drop by $70 at checkout, making them just $35 each, which is easily the best price we've ever seen on them.
Stock up & save
Anker USB-A to USB-C Cables
This deal includes a direct price drop and a 5% off on-page coupon, so be sure you don't miss that. It's a two-pack of cables for just under $8, which is an absolute steal for nylon-braided cables that are built to last.
Better TV Sound
Sonos Beam Soundbar
Ahead of the Super Bowl, Sonos is offering some steep discounts of up to $100 off its sound bars, including the new Beam. It's not very often these go on sale, and the only other chance to save was during Black Friday, so don't miss out.
Yay taxes!
H&R Block Deluxe + State 2018 tax software
You're going to be doing your taxes in the next month or two. You might as well save a bit on the prep work. Plus, if you use this software and choose to get your refund in the form of an Amazon gift card, you can get an extra 5% back. That's a lot of money to be made during a time when you're giving your money away.
Suck it up
iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum
Robot vacuums are awesome, they clean for you and can be easily controlled right from your phone, but that often comes at a price. iRobot makes some of the best ones out there, and the 690 is a great entry-level point with plenty of features, and this is one of the best prices we've seen on it.
This is just a small sampling of the deals that the Thrifter team has uncovered today. If you want to keep up with everything that the crew is uncovering, be sure to follow Thrifter on Twitter and sign up for the daily deals newsletter so you never miss out on anything!
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.