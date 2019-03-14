Camping is fun and all, but no techie truly wants to leave their devices at home or dead in the wilderness for days at a time. With something like the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 160, you won't have to. This portable high-capacity generator is capable of charging everything from smartphones and tablets to laptops, drones, and the Nintendo Switch. While it normally sells for around $170 on average, today you can grab one for just $109.99 when you clip the coupon on its product page. Thanks to its recent price drop to $140, the added coupon helps bring this portable generator to one of its lowest prices ever.

This power station features a 46,400mAh capacity and has several integrated ports, including USB-C, two USB-A, and a 12V cigarette lighter socket. There's an AC inverter, too. However, one of the more unique features of this power station is its ability to recharge using solar power. It's not equipped with a solar panel itself though, but you can buy one Jackery makes exclusively for this generator priced at $199.99 if that's a feature you're interested in. The Explorer 160 also has an integrated LCD screen to display important charge/discharge statuses and its battery life, along with a built-in LED flashlight. You'll receive a 2-year warranty with its purchase as well.

Amazon customers have left 50 reviews so far resulting in a near perfect rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars.

See at Amazon

