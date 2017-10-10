Ok, Google. Let's save some money.

Is this deal for me?

Google's connected smart speaker, the Google Home, is a great device but not everyone saw the value of the $129 price tag. We've seen a few deals on it, but mainly as part of packages that still had you spending more than you wanted.

Right now you can pick one up for $89.99 at Rakuten when you use the coupon ALT18. This is within a few dollars of the lowest price we have ever seen, which was only for a few hours thanks to a coupon at Lowes. Google is still selling the speaker for $109.

With the Google Home, you can complete Google searches, use voice commands to control your connected smart home gadgets, listen to music, cast videos to your Chromecast and much more. If you've been considering picking up a Google Home, this may be the deal to set you over the edge.

TL;DR

What makes this deal worth considering? - This is one of the best prices we've seen on the Google Home by itself. This deal is better than Costco's current 2 for $200 promo, so don't miss it.

Things to know before you buy! - Google recently announced the Google Home Mini, which makes a great complementary product to this one. Pre-order one today.

