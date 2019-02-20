The iOttie One Touch 2 car mount is now on sale at Amazon for just $11.93. This is its lowest price ever and a $5 drop from what it usually sells for.

The One Touch 2 features a mounting system which locks and releases your device with a single push. The One Touch line is pretty well-rated, and this version is no exception. It uses a sticky gel pad to adhere to most surfaces, while still being easily removable. It can be easily cleaned and reused if you frequently detach it or find it has picked up some lint from your glove compartment. It rotates 360 degrees and has a telescopic arm which can adjust out two inches for closer viewing.

This car mount is suitable for devices up to 3.2 inches in width. Over 15,000 reviewers on Amazon left this product with a collective 4 out of 5 stars.

Other iOttie One Touch car mounts are on sale, including versions that mount to your CD player or air vent for $12.95, and 10% off its model featuring Qi wireless charging capabilities.

