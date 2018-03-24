As part of its Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 30% off select iOttie Easy One Touch car mounts including a QI wireless charging option . It's down to $34.97 right now - its lowest price ever and a $7 drop from the last deal we saw on it about a week ago. It regularly sells for $50.

That mount, including the rest of the ones on sale, is adjustable allowing it to fit most smartphone and case combinations. It can even pivot up to 225 degrees so you can find the best viewing angle. There's an option of this mount that doesn't support wireless charging that's down to $17.47 today.

There are also two smaller options that you could mount via your air vent or CD player for $13.97 each. These deals are all set to last today only though, so make sure to grab one while you can.

