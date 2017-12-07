Hold the phone!

This iOttie car mount phone holder is down to $11.95 on Amazon. It usually sells for around $20. Previous drops have only occurred around the big shopping days like Prime Day and Black Friday. This is unusual timing on this deal and it probably won't last long.

Features include:

Easy one touch mounting system locks and releases the device with just a push of a finger

Super sticky gel pad sticks securely to most surfaces, yet is still easily removable (please note, most likely will not work on leather/ vinyl dashboards)

New telescopic arm adds 2 inches to allow for closer device viewing

Now includes the new iOttie Sticky Gel Dashboard Pad which allows more flexibility as well as a smooth surface on textured and curved surfaces.

3.2-inches maximum width (good enough for the iPhone 6 Plus)

This is a super popular car mount with more than 14,000 user reviews giving it 4.1 stars

See at Amazon