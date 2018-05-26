For the first time ever, the iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Bicycle and Motorcycle Mount dropped in price down to $14.95 at Amazon. While it's still somewhat new, it's been selling between $17 and $20 since its release last October.

The iOttie Easy One Touch 4 can universally hold all phones and even many with cases between 2.3 and 3.5 inches. It features a mounting system which can lock or release the device with one... easy touch. It fits bars from 20 to 34mm in diameter and is fully adjustable allowing you to rotate it 360 degrees with the ability to view in landscape or portrait mode.