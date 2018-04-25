If you're looking for an easier solution for navigating and using your phone while biking, riding a motorcycle or even taking a walk with a stroller, look no further. The iOttie Active Edge Bike & Bar Mount is currently on sale at Amazon for $19.99, a savings of around $15 off its regular price. This is also the lowest it's dropped in price there since late 2015. The discount is available on any color of the mount, including Black, Indigo Blue and Electric Lime.

This universal bike & bar mounting system can fit on bars any diameter between 0.85 inches and 1.4 inches. It allows for your phone's orientation to remain fully adjustable so you can quickly switch from portrait to landscape view. The arms will fit devices with a case that measure up to 3 inches wide and up to 6.5 inches in height. The cradle portion of the mount covers three corners of your device to secure it in place.

Just under 200 customers at Amazon have reviewed this product resulting in an overall rating of 3.7 out of 5 stars.

See at Amazon