The Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 6-quart programmable pressure cooker is down to $127.99 at Amazon. That's over $40 off what it normally goes for. We have shared slightly better deals on this model before, which were drops down to $100 as part of a one-day deal and $85 for Black Friday. However, this is the best discount on this model we've seen since. If you missed all those shopping-season discounts and you're still in the market, this deal is definitely worth checking out.

Alternatively, if you have a smaller budget and don't care about the Ultra's slew of fancy features, you can get the Instant Pot LUX for only $69. It still has a ton of programs and the price may be more palatable for your household.

The Ultra is built for a family of four to six. It can take the place of 10 kitchen appliances including: a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, saute, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer. There's a little microprocessor in there that monitors the pressure and temperature so you can always get it right. It's also UL-certified with safety features that keep it from doing things previous generations were known to do. The accessories it comes with include a steam rack, recipe booklet, serving spoon, soup spoon, and a measuring cup. The customer reviews, in true Instant Pot fashion, are very positive.

You may want to pick up a tempered glass lid or recipe book with your purchase as well.

