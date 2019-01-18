The Insignia NS-39DF510NA19 39-inch 1080p Fire TV is down to $149.99 at Best Buy today. That's the lowest price we've seen for this smart TV at Best Buy where it regularly sells around $250, and better than the price Best Buy is currently offering via its Amazon store. The deal is part of Best Buy's daily deals, so the price is good for one day only.

The Insignia has Fire TV built right in so you can get access to tens of thousands of channels and apps, like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hulu. You'll be able to access Alexa skills, as well use the included voice remote to launch apps, play music, and more with just your voice. The screen has 1080p resolution. The ports include three HDMI, USB, composite, and more. It comes with a one-year warranty, and users give it 4.7 stars based on over 300 reviews.

