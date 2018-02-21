We haven't shared a deal on the Blue Snowball condenser mic dropping to $40 since December. This is a regular price drop we've seen before, but it is $10 off the street price and a match for its lowest ever. Only the Black version of the mic is on sale, as White is still as $49.

If you need a mic for podcasts, streaming, or making any sort of online videos the Snowball is a great option on a budget. It uses easy plug-and-play features that let you connect to your Mac or PC with no drivers to install. It also ships with the stand so you don't have to buy that separately. Users give it 4.4 stars based on more than 2,900 reviews.

See on Amazon