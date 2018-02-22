One of Amazon's Gold Box deals today is a huge collection of storage and networking gear from a variety of brands including TP-Link, Asus, Seagate, and more. A lot of these prices are some of the lowest we've seen. For example, Seagate's Backup Plus Slim 1TB portable hard drive is down to $49.99 from a street price around $60.
Here's a few of the other great items on sale:
- Netgear Wi-Fi Range Extender - $29.99 (from $65)
- Toshiba Canvio Connect II 1TB portable hard drive - $40.59 (from $50)
- Asus AC1300 Gigabit wireless router - $49.99 (from $70)
- TRENDnet 16-port unmanaged Gigabit housing switch - $49.99 (from $70)
- WD Black 512GB performance M.2 SSD - $159.99 (from $200)