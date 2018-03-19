From its 6-inch display to its 6GB of RAM or 128GB of internal storage, the Huawei Mate 10 Pro packs a whole lot of features to justify its price tag. Right now, the powerful unlocked phone is $100 off, which drops it down to $699.99. It's available in both blue and silver at this price.
Our review here at Android Central delved into the pros and cons of this device, stating:
Huawei will tell you the Mate 10 is all about onboard artificial intelligence and everything that AI can bring to the smartphone experience.
And AI is all well and good. What makes the Mate 10 Pro a great buy today is its excellence in the core smartphone experience. Things like getting to the end of the day on a single charge, no matter what you're doing. And taking excellent photos even in challenging night-time conditions.
This is the first price drop we've seen on this phone, so don't miss out. B&H has matched this discount, and keep in mind that it doesn't charge sales tax at the time of purchase to those who live outside of NY and NJ.