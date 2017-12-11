The worlds might be fake, but these savings aren't!

This bundle on Amazon includes the HTC Vive, the Deluxe Audio Strap, and a $100 Amazon gift card all for $599. The HTC Vive alone is $599 at most retailers, including Best Buy and Amazon. So you're essentially getting the audio strap, which retails for $100 by itself, and the gift card for free.

The HTC Vive is one of the most popular virtual reality systems out there, and VR Heads has a great guide if you've never used one before. The games you play will track the movement of your headset and the controllers you hold, giving you a full body virtual reality experience.

The Deluxe Audio Strap is designed to give you 360-degree realistic sound while still being comfortable and convenient. You'll even be able to adjust the padding with a dial to get it just right.

