Is this deal for me?

Amazon is celebrating Kindle series this week by giving customers a free $2 credit which can be used toward a large variety of e-books. This offer might even help you find a new favorite series, as the books in this selection are all the first in a series of novels. The credit must be used before November ends or it will be revoked.

If you don't have a Kindle yet or need to upgrade, the Kindle is now on sale for $50 (from $80) and the Kindle Paperwhite is down to $90 (was $120).

Over 400 e-books are included in this section, and Amazon's categorized them into Science Fiction & Fantasy, Literature & Fiction, Mystery & Thriller, and, of course, Romance.

Some of the best-selling books in this selection include:

If those don't interest you, take a look at Amazon's full list to see if there might be something else more up your alley.

- This offer gives you a free $2 off the e-book of your choice (within Amazon's selection of over 400 titles). Things to know before you buy! - Your discount will be shown at checkout.

