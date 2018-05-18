Amazon is offering 25% off a huge selection of Osprey items. Osprey is a brand that rarely goes on sale, and with 195 items to choose from, this is definitely a deal worth checking out.

For instance, the Osprey Farpoint 40 Travel Backpack is down to $119.95. That's the best price it has been on Amazon since last November. It has 4.6 out of 5 stars based on almost 500 customer reviews, and I personally would highly recommend this bag to anyone. It's the perfect carry-on size, and it saved my life on a multi-flight vacation where I didn't want to check any bags. There are compression straps on the inside and outside, and you can convert it from a backpack to a duffel bag at a moment's notice. It has a few different harnesses that are adjustable for different body types, and there's a built-in laptop sleeve, too. If you only ever buy one travel bag, it should be this one.

If you don't need something super heavy-duty, this $49 Osprey Daylite Plus Daypack is awesome and highly-rated. It has tons of storage and different organization options, and it can hold 20 liters worth of stuff. It's perfect for your everyday carry and then some. A slightly beefier option, the Osprey Nebula Daypack, is down to $84 from an average price of $90.

Finally, this Osprey Men's Flapjack Backpack is another standout deal. It is on sale for $77, which saves you over $20 off the normal price. Positive customer reviews and a ton of color options seal the deal for this style. It has a zippered top pocket, reflective graphics, tons of quick-access features, and a dedicated laptop/tablet sleeve. It's a great option for more stylized daily carry needs.

Do yourself a favor and check out the entire sale. Whether you're on a long-haul flight or commuting to work, there's something in this selection for you.

