The team at Thrifter is back with a must-have car mount to help keep your eyes on the road instead of your phone!

There's an easy, inexpensive way to keep an eye on your GPS app while driving without making it dangerous for yourself and those around you. Anker's Magnetic Car Mount is now on sale for just $7.99 when you enter promo code YTXCPYKJ at checkout to save $2 off its current sale price.

This magnetic car mount comes with a metal plate to adhere to the back of your phone or its case, while the mount's head has four powerful magnets built-in to make sure your phone stays in place during your drive.

Super-flexible ball-joint rotation allows you to angle the mount's head in a myriad of ways, making sure your device is viewable at the most suitable angle for you. With a clip into your air vent, the mount is stationary and ready to be used instantly.

This product has over 1,000 reviews, earning it a 4.0 out of 5-star rating on Amazon.

To complete your Hands-free setup, consider picking up Anker's SoundSync Drive Bluetooth Receiver for $17 if your car doesn't already have Bluetooth built-in.

