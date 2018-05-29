Amazon is running a one-day sale on a bunch of Greenworks outdoor power tools , including string trimmers, blowers, cultivators, and more. These are all battery-powered tools, some of which include the battery and others don't. Spring may be winding down, but that doesn't mean your lawn doesn't still need some care for a few more months.

You can grab this 20-inch mower for $235.58 with a battery or $211.49 without . Be sure to keep your property edges looking fresh with a new string trimmer for $122.48, and clean up after yourself with a cordless jet blower for $96.75.

There's also chainsaws, cultivators, and even garden carts on sale today as well.

Be sure to check out the whole sale now, before it ends.

