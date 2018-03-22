Amazon's most affordable tablet, the Fire 7, is down to $39.99 from its usual $49.99 price. If 7 inches isn't quite enough for you, you can step up to the 8-inch version for $59.99, which is $20 lower than its regular price. The largest Fire tablet, the HD 10 is $119.99, saving you $30 on the purchase.

This deal is part of a huge 20% off "Thank You" sale Amazon is currently running. There are tons of other products on sale, too, so check them all out.

If you want to get one for your children, the 7-inch Kids tablet is $20 off and the 8-inch Kids tablet is $20 off, making them $79.99 and $99.99 respectively.

You can't go wrong with any of these models, but keep in mind that the internal storage in them fills rather quickly. You'll definitely want to take some of the money you save to invest in a microSD card for it so you can store more files, media, and apps.

See on Amazon