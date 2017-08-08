Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with an exclusive deal on a refurbished Pixel XL.

Daily Steals is currently offering the unlocked 32GB Pixel XL in refurbished condition for just $415 with the coupon code THRFTPIXEL. We've recently seen a few deals hit for both refurbished and new Pixels, but the best price previously was $449 from Woot! for the black version.

This time around you can pick between silver, black, and even the blue. If you're looking for the smaller Pixel, you can grab the 32GB version in black for $379.99, or the 128GB version in black or silver for $409.99.

These units may show signs of wear, as they are refurbished, but they are guaranteed to work like new. Daily Steals is backing them with a full 90-day warranty, and you are able to return or exchange the phone within 30 days. At this price, odds are this deal won't stick around for long, so be sure to grab one now, before they are gone!

