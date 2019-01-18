The TaoTronics active noise-cancelling over-ear Bluetooth headphones are down to $49.99 on Amazon thanks to a $20 off on-page coupon. These headphones normally sell for $70 and have never dropped lower than that, so the on-page coupon brings them down to the best deal we've seen.

The over-ear headphones use active noise-cancelling, which means you only hear what you want to hear. Stream your favorite music using Bluetooth 5.0 technology. They can play for 25 to 30 hours on a single charge, and you can get two full hours of sound with a quick five minute charge when you need it most. The headphones use 40mm drivers and ear cups that swivel up to 90 degrees for the most comfortable position. They also come with a built-in mic. Users give these headphones 4.6 stars based on 62 reviews.

