Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a great deal on Samsung's Chromebook Pro!
Amazon is currently offering Samsung's Chromebook Pro for its lowest price yet. Priced at $499, this is $50 less than it was recently selling for, and about $20 less than its previous Amazon low. It features a 12.3-inch touch screen LCD display and comes equipped with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.
Not sure if the Chromebook Pro is for you? From our review:
This is far and away the best Chromebook Samsung has ever made relative to the competition at the time, and considering how strong the market has become that's an extra bit of praise. It's extremely thin and light without feeling cheap, has an excellent display and plenty of power for any Chromebook user while hitting a reasonable price point of $550. It also has the added bonus of a stylus that performs just as well as Samsung's Note line of phones and tablets.
This is a solid Chromebook, and at this price you won't find much better out there. Be sure to grab one now, before the discount is gone.
Reader comments
With this notebook I see no reason to buy another tablet it checks all the boxes
the only tragic flaw--installed android apps cannot see anything on the microsd card
That WILL get fixed eventually...but until then, it is a big issue for any installed android apps...they said with chrome 60...so maybe soon...
I believe there is a semi-work-around for the issue of android apps not seeing anything on chromebook microsd cards.
I can't post links but you can find an article on how to do it on how to geek dot com.