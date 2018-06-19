The Samsung T5 500GB portable solid state drive is down to $127.99 on Amazon for the first time. This price is an all new low for the T5 and beats the previous low by $20. This deal is even better than last year's holiday shopping season.

The 250GB version of this SSD also dropped in price recently. It's down to $97.99 from $120.

The Samsung T5 has gotten quite a few great critical reviews in a short amount of time, including an Editor's Choice and 4 stars from PC Mag, 4.5 stars from Tech Radar, and a review from Forbes that said it "offers a great sweet spot in terms of size, performance and price." Amazon users give it 4.7 stars based on 539 reviews. Samsung backs it up with a three-year warranty, as well.

