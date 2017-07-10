Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with the lowest price we've ever seen on an Oculus Rift + Touch bundle

If you've yet to take the plunge into the awesome world of virtual reality, today may be the day that you change that. Right now you can pick up the Oculus Rift and Oculus Touch Bundle for just $399 at Amazon ( and Microsoft ), which is a massive savings of $200. This happens to be the lowest price the bundle has ever sold for, and is $100 less than buying just the Rift headset alone.

Since VR headsets like this demand more power from your computer, there may be parts of your current rig that you want to upgrade. You can take that $200 you save and use it towards a new graphics card, larger monitor, or just some extra games if you wanted.



