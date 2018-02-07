Comfortable and designed for laptops, these backpacks are an easy purchase if you're looking for a new bag.
Omoton's 17-inch black business laptop backpack is down to $16.65 with code A2LK3SUB on Amazon. This is one part of a much larger sale with every backpack using the same coupon code. The 17-inch bag is a business backpack that can fit your laptop. It's the largest one on sale and incorporates anti-theft design with two hidden packs. It uses S-shaped shoulder straps and a padded back for comfort and support. It's also designed to be water-resistant with anti-tear fabric.
Here are the other options which also incorporate many of these design decisions:
- 15.6-inch Business Laptop Backpack - $15.75 (from $34.99)
- 15.6-inch silver anti-theft laptop backpack - $15.75 (from $34.99)
- 15.6-inch black laptop backpack with extra compartments - $15.75 (from $34.99)
Each of these packs has at least 4 stars based on several user reviews.
Reader comments
Relevant xkcd comic: https://xkcd.com/1952/
All sold out. :(