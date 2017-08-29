If you're looking for a Moto Z Play, you won't want to miss this deal from our pals at Thrifter!

Package deals can tend to be a hit or a miss when it comes to value, but this offering from B&H Photo is a great one. The company is bundling a $50 B&H e-gift card and a basic photo/video smartphone kit with the purchase of the phone, and it doesn't cost you any extra. That means you get the phone and the two freebies for $349.99, which is a $100 savings from its original selling price.

The bundles are valued at $84.95. The photo/video kit includes a tripod, smartphone mount clamp, USB-chargeable LED light and a microfiber cleaning cloth. As for the phone, it has a 5.5-inch 1080p display, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, and offers the best battery life in an Android phone right now.

To make the offer even sweeter, B&H is offering free expedited shipping on these phones right now, and if you live outside of NY or NJ, you won't pay sales tax at the time of purchase.

