If you're looking for a Moto Z Play, you won't want to miss this deal from our pals at Thrifter!
Package deals can tend to be a hit or a miss when it comes to value, but this offering from B&H Photo is a great one. The company is bundling a $50 B&H e-gift card and a basic photo/video smartphone kit with the purchase of the phone, and it doesn't cost you any extra. That means you get the phone and the two freebies for $349.99, which is a $100 savings from its original selling price.
The bundles are valued at $84.95. The photo/video kit includes a tripod, smartphone mount clamp, USB-chargeable LED light and a microfiber cleaning cloth. As for the phone, it has a 5.5-inch 1080p display, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, and offers the best battery life in an Android phone right now.
To make the offer even sweeter, B&H is offering free expedited shipping on these phones right now, and if you live outside of NY or NJ, you won't pay sales tax at the time of purchase.
The spec sheet is missing ATT and T-mobile bands, but the in the Q&A, B&H insists it's the unlocked US version even though they admit it's not great for ATT. Very odd.