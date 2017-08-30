The folks at Thrifter are back again, this time with a sweet deal on LG's popular V20 smartphone!
The LG V20 is one of the last flagship smartphones that allows you to remove its battery and swap in a new one. This is a feature that some people absolutely need in a phone, and if that happens to be you, you'll be happy to see that B&H Photo is offering a great discount on one. Right now you can pick up the unlocked 64GB LG V20 for just $349.99, which is a savings of $100 from its regular price.
Being unlocked, you'll be able to use this model (US996) on both CDMA and GSM carriers. It comes equipped with 64GB of internal storage, so you don't have to worry about filling it up too easily taking pictures with its awesome dual-camera setup. The V20 also has a 5.7-inch main display, as well a secondary display above it that shows some useful information.
If you want to save a little more, and don't mind picking up a refurbished phone, Daily Steals has you covered. Right now you can pick up an unlocked Verizon version (US995) for just $249.99 with coupon code LGV20UNLOCKED.
Reader comments
