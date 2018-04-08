The Tile Mate key and phone finder comes in a four pack for $39.99 on Amazon. After dropping from $70 to $50 way back in November, this 4-pack has sold steadily at that price ever since. This is the first time we've seen it drop as low as $40.

The Tile Mate is the best Bluetooth tracker around. Each one can be attached to keychains or anything you don't want to lose. You can use your smartphone to make the Tile Mate sing when you've lost what it's attached to or use the Tile Mate to find your phone when all you've got is the tracker itself. If you aren't close enough to the thing you've lost, you can use the community functions to elicit help from other Tile Mate owners to find it, too. The battery life lasts one year. More than 8,200 reviews give the Tile Mate 3.9 stars out of 5.

