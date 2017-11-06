This thermostat is so smart it just lowered its own price!

Is this deal for me?

Amazon currently has the Alexa-enabled ecobee4 smart thermostat for $209, which is a savings of $40 from its regular price. This is a new all-time low for this item, which is actually much more than just a thermostat.

Comes with built-in Alexa Voice Service, so you can ask your ecobee to set a timer, read you the news, adjust the temperature, and more. With Far-field voice technology your ecobee4 can hear you from across the room.

Room sensors help manage hot and cold spots in your home, delivering comfort to the rooms that matter most.

Easily adjust temperature and comfort settings from anywhere using your Android and iOS devices. Also works with Apple HomeKit, Samsung SmartThings, IFTTT and more

Save an average 23% on heating and cooling costs each year. Learn more at ecobee.com/savings.

Fast, easy installation you can do yourself. Use our handy step-by-step guide right on your phone.

TL;DR

- This is the lowest price that the ecobee4 has hit. For a majority of the time since its release, it has stayed right at the $249 price, and odds are this deal won't last long. Things to know before you buy! - The ecobee4 is the latest smart thermostat from ecobee, and it has the Alexa Voice Service built-in. This means you can ask it to set a timer, read you the news, and much more.

