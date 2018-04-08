The Amazon Fire TV Alexa-enabled streaming stick is down to $29.99 on Amazon. That's down from a street price around $40. The 4K Fire TV is also on sale today. It's down to $49.99 from an average price around $70. Both deals are a match for the lowest we've ever seen outside of Prime member exclusive deals.

You could also get a 4K Fire TV free by signing up for two months of DirecTV Now. With the free hardware and a competent streaming service, that's a great deal as well.