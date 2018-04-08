The Amazon Fire TV Alexa-enabled streaming stick is down to $29.99 on Amazon. That's down from a street price around $40. The 4K Fire TV is also on sale today. It's down to $49.99 from an average price around $70. Both deals are a match for the lowest we've ever seen outside of Prime member exclusive deals.
You could also get a 4K Fire TV free by signing up for two months of DirecTV Now. With the free hardware and a competent streaming service, that's a great deal as well.
Fire TV lets you get rid of the cable company and monthly cable bill by giving you access to over 500,000 movies and TV episodes via Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services. It also lets you visit websites like Facebook and Reddit. The included remote can be controlled with your voice and the best part is these devices can be plugged into any TV that has an HDMI port. Just connect it to your home Wi-Fi network and you're ready to start streaming.