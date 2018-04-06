Buy Amazon's Fire HD 10-inch 1080p 32GB tablet for $149.99 and get a second-generation Echo Dot for free. The tablet costs $150 on its own. The bundle discounted to $150 just means you're getting the Echo Dot for free, which is usually worth around $50.
The tablet has a 10.1-inch display with 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution, a 1.8 GHz quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, and up to 10 hours of battery life. It has stereo speakers, Wi-Fi, and Alexa built right in. It will integrate instantly with the Echo Dot it comes with. You can add up to 256GB storage with the micro SD card slot.