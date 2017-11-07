Leave the ads behind and pay less!

Is this deal for me?

Amazon currently has the 5th-gen Moto G down to $224.99, which is a savings of $75 from its regular price. This deal is on the more powerful variant of the phone, which has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage as opposed to the 2GB of RAM and 32GB that the $209.99 version has. Previously, the most affordable way to purchase this phone was to buy the Prime-exclusive version which was loaded with Amazon's ads, but this discount makes the unlocked one even cheaper.

We've seen the 32GB version drop to $180 before, but the 64GB version has never been this low. Being an unlocked phone, it is compatible with Verizon, Sprint, AT&T, and T-Mobile, as well as other prepaid carriers in the U.S.

TL;DR

What excites us about this deal: There are actually two configurations of this phone, and this is the better one. It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which is double what the other has in both aspects, and you are only paying $15 more for the better specs. Amazon also sells an ad-powered version of this phone, but even that one is $10 more than this deal, and with this one, you won't have to deal with any of that extra stuff that Amazon loads.

There are actually two configurations of this phone, and this is the better one. It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which is double what the other has in both aspects, and you are only paying $15 more for the better specs. Amazon also sells an ad-powered version of this phone, but even that one is $10 more than this deal, and with this one, you won't have to deal with any of that extra stuff that Amazon loads. Things to know before buying: This phone is unlocked and will be fully compatible with all four major U.S. cellular carriers. It has 64GB of storage for your apps, media and more, and you can also add a microSD card if you want to have even more space available.

See at Amazon