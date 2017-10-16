Your next Android app just got more affordable!

Is this deal for me?

Google Play has millions of great apps, some of which are free and others of which you have to pay to use. Buying apps can be expensive, so it's best to do it when they are on sale, but not every app goes on sale. Wouldn't it be nice to be able to save a little bit on all your app purchases?

Well, right now you can pick up a $50 Google Play Gift Card for $45 at Amazon. It's extremely rare to find a discount on these gift cards at all, so when you do you'll want to be sure to jump on it.

Whether you are looking to save a couple of bucks on your Google Play Music subscription, or have a slew of apps and icon packs that you want to buy, this discounted gift card can help. Buying this now is like giving yourself $5 for free to spend.

There is a limit of one card per customer, and they are only valid in the U.S. You will have to wait for the gift card to be mailed to you, but the shipping is free and you can have it in as little as two days.

TL;DR

