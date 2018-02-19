This 4-pack of Sengled Element smart bulbs is down to one of the best prices we've seen. These bulbs normally sell for around $39, and they've never dropped lower than $35 through direct discounts. The coupon code OAVGQDYA offers a really big discount, dropping them down to $27.29.

These smart bulbs can be controlled by the free app or through a hub. If you don't already have a hub, like the Wink Hub, you could also invest in this Sengled bundle that includes two more bulbs and a hub for $40. With a hub, you can connect these bulbs to a voice-assistant like the Echo Dot or Google Home Mini and control them with your voice.

Users give these bulbs 4.2 stars based on 828 reviews.

