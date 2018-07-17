Google's Wifi mesh router system is one of the most popular options from last year, and for good reason. Right now you can pick up a 3-pack for only $239 via Amazon, which is almost as much as it would be if you bought two of them individually, except you get three access points. This set regularly sells for up to $300 when not on sale.

This deal is exclusively available to Prime members as part of Amazon's Prime Day. If you're not a member, you can still get in on this deal by starting a free 30-day trial.

The Google Wifi mesh router system offers seamless Wi-Fi coverage throughout your home and helps eliminate dead zones. A set of three can cover up to 4,500 sq. ft and more can be added if you need additional coverage. You can pick up just one of these devices on sale today as well for $99 each.

