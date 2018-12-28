Not to be outshone by Amazon's Digital Day, Google Play is offering a selection of over 50 Digital HD films to rent from just $0.99 each. Many of these movies are regularly rented out at $4-6 when not discounted, so you'll definitely want to take a look at what is on offer.

There's a good mix of newer and older films here and a wide array of genres to choose from. Cozy up with 2002's A Walk to Remember, watch a classic like The Shining, or catch an action flick such as The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.

Other films you can rent for less today include:

Remember, rentals expire after 30 days or 48 hours after you start viewing the movie, whichever comes first. Some of the movies listed above are available on Amazon Prime Video, so it's a good idea to check that out first if you are already a member. It's worth a look at Amazon's Digital Day sale too if you got some shiny new devices this Christmas and want to load up on digital content.

