Woot has refurbished Google Pixel 2 64GB smartphones on sale for $535 in three different colors. That's a price of $529.99 plus a flat-rate shipping fee of $5. You can upgrade to 128GB on the Just Black version for $585. The 64GB phones sell for $649 new from Google .

The phones are unlocked for Verizon and GSM networks, which includes AT&T and T-Mobile. It specifically doesn't say Sprint so you might not want to risk that. They come with a 90-day warranty from Google. The Pixel 2 has a 1080p 441ppi AMOLED display, unlimited Cloud storage, a 12.2MP f/1.8 rear camera, 8MP front camera, and the ability to record 1080p video at 120fps. This is an Android phone through-and-through and can even bring up Google Assistant just by squeezing it.

Read the Android Central review of the Pixel 2 if you want to know more about it.

See on Woot