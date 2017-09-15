Newegg Flash is offering major discounts on 128GB Google Pixel devices, with the standard Pixel available for just $609.99 while the XL version is available for $649.99. This saves you $139 off the regular price of the standard Pixel and $219 off the XL edition. Good luck finding this much phone for that price anywhere else. This deal is only available in the 'quite black' color.

Pixel brings the power of Google to your fingertips, with quick access to helpful tools like Google Assistant and Google Duo. The Pixel not only has a 2,770mAh battery, but it can be charged super fast as well giving you seven hours of usage time after being plugged in for just 15 minutes. Meanwhile, the Pixel XL has a 3,450 mAh battery, allowing it a standby time of up to 552 hours... or 23 days.

Specs of the Pixel are as follows:

Operating System: Android 7.1 Nougat

Cameras: Rear: 12.3 MP • Front: 8 MP

Processors: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 821 processor

Memory & Storage: RAM: 4GB • Storage: 128GB

These phones are factory unlocked and work on all major carrier networks (In the US, all GSM-based networks and two CDMA-based networks: Verizon and Sprint.)

If you'd like to save a bit more money, you can currently purchase a refurbished 32GB Google Pixel for as low as $330.

