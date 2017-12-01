Two for the price of one.

Is this deal for me?

Best Buy is offering a two-pack of Google Home voice-activated speakers for just $129.98 today only. This deal is the first of Best Buy's 20 Days of Doorbusters. Google Home usually sells for $129 so this is like getting another for a dollar, however the product is currently discounted to $79.99 if you just want one.

Google Home includes the Google Assistant which will answer your questions, set alarms or appointments and more. You can ask what the weather will be like, what's on the news or who won last night's game and quickly find out. You can also set it up with Spotify to play music, or pair it with Chromecast to start a show or movie using your voice. It can even recognize your voice as opposed to others' voices in your house for a personalized experience.

TL;DR

What makes this deal worth considering? - This brings the price of the Google Home down to $65 apiece, which is a $14 savings off its current sale price of $79. Normally this product sells for $129, so this deal is like getting one for a dollar on any regular day.

This deal is part of Best Buy's 20 Days of Doorbusters, meaning it's valid today only.

