Mini devices. Huge savings.

Right now, if you individually add a Google Home Mini and a Wemo Mini smart plug to your cart, Target will give you a $20 discount automatically. The Google Home Mini is $29, and the Wemo Mini is $35, so you end up paying just $44 total.

Even when the Wemo Mini was down to $20 over the Black Friday weekend, that wasn't as much savings as this since the Google Home Mini never went below $29.

The WeMo Mini Smart Plug fits into any electrical outlet without obstructing others, allowing for two smart plugs to be placed into the same socket. The smart plug can be scheduled to turn on or off via the free WeMo app, allowing you to automate anything you plug into the device.

The WeMo app also features an "Away Mode" which will turn the lights on and off at random to give the illusion of someone still being home. No matter where you are, as long as you have access to the app, you can control your home's appliances and electronics straight from your phone. You'll never have to worry again about whether you left the iron on or not.

With the Google Home Mini you can complete Google searches, use voice commands to control your connected smart home gadgets, listen to music, cast videos to your Chromecast and much more.

