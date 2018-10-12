Best Buy is offering customers who bundle the recently-announced Google Home Hub with a Nest device a $50 savings on the purchase. You can pick from between the Charcoal and Chalk Home Hubs, and then for the Nest devices Best Buy has the 3rd-gen Smart Learning Thermostat, Indoor Cam 1 or 3-pack, and the Hello Smart Video Doorbell. You can use the display of the Home Hub to see who's at the door and more, so bundling with the video doorbell might be one of the better uses for the savings here, and it drops the price down to just under $300 for both pieces.

If you prefer to stay within Amazon's ecosystem, you can bundle the new Echo Show with a Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $428.99, or with the Wyze Cam for $234.99, which is better suited for indoors. If you just want some security cameras, this pair of Arlo Q 1080p devices is down to just $209 for the pair.

Either way, bundling is the best way to save when looking for these new smart home devices, and because you'll be able to use your voice to control them, you should probably pick up some Philips Hue bulbs while your out there spending money!

See at Best Buy

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.