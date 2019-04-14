BuyDig has the Google Home Hub with a Google Home Mini smart speaker on sale for $94.99 using the code NRZ179. This combo is normally $130 or more. The Hub by itself sells for $130 at most retailers like B&H. BuyDig's deal is the best direct price we've seen. The code works on four links: Charcoal Hub with Charcoal Mini, Chalk Hub with Chalk Mini, Charcoal Hub with Aqua Mini, and Chalk Hub with Aqua Mini.
For the Smart Home
Google Home Hub and Google Home Mini
We've seen quite a few deals on the Google Home Hub in combo with other gear, but this is the least expensive one yet.
$94.99
$129.99 $35 off
Google Home Hub is the only first-party Google home device with a screen, allowing you to see as well as hear information you request. It has a 7-inch touchscreen display, two far-field mics, and an ambient light sensor to ensure the display color and brightness fit in with its surroundings. The screen makes it more useful for visual tasks like checking your calendar, following along with recipes in the kitchen, watching YouTube, seeing the weather forecast, and more. Android Central reviewed the Hub on release, praising its display, build quality and smart home management tools.
Of course it, and the Google Home Mini you also receive, can perform all the expected functions of a smart speaker including streaming music, checking sports scores, setting timers, controlling smart home devices, and more.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.