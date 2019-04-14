We've seen quite a few deals on the Google Home Hub in combo with other gear, but this is the least expensive one yet.

Google Home Hub is the only first-party Google home device with a screen, allowing you to see as well as hear information you request. It has a 7-inch touchscreen display, two far-field mics, and an ambient light sensor to ensure the display color and brightness fit in with its surroundings. The screen makes it more useful for visual tasks like checking your calendar, following along with recipes in the kitchen, watching YouTube, seeing the weather forecast, and more. Android Central reviewed the Hub on release, praising its display, build quality and smart home management tools.

Of course it, and the Google Home Mini you also receive, can perform all the expected functions of a smart speaker including streaming music, checking sports scores, setting timers, controlling smart home devices, and more.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.