The Google Clips AI-powered camera is down to $212.49 through Best Buy's eBay store with code PSPRINGTIME . It sells for $250 without the code and that's what it's going for everywhere else as well. This camera does not go on sale. Pretty sure outside of big site-wide sales like this we've never seen a deal on it.

This code comes as part of eBay's 15% off site-wide sale today. It's good for one order only, and it expires tonight at 10 p.m.

The Google Clips camera is a powerful little device meant to work autonomously from you and record everything interesting that comes within its view. You're then able to quickly discard the stuff you don't want and keep the things you do. Read more about it on Android Central.

