The newest edition to the God of War series releases for the PlayStation 4 on April 20, and pre-orders are available right now. This game is a direct sequel to God of War III, which was first released back in 2010. It's been a long time since we've seen Kratos continue his story, and now he's releasing his anger on the Norse gods. It will be the first time since the series' inception that Kratos wasn't kicking the crap out of Greek deities. Instead of harpies and furies, he'll be fighting trolls and draugr. That's not the only change either because Kratos lost his signature chains at the end of God of War III and will now use a Leviathan's Axe.

In the spirit of these new changes, Sony will also be releasing a PlayStation 4 Pro with both the console and the controller paying homage to Kratos' new weapon. This bundle will include the console, a DualShock 4 wireless controller, the new God of War game, and some digital content all for the same price as a regular PS4 Pro at $399.99. You can pre-order the console right now on Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop.

It has been eight years since the last true God of War game. All we've seen in that time has been prequels, collections. HD re-releases and stuff like that. While those are great and all, and maybe Ascension wasn't too bad, what we really need is to know what happened after that fight with Zeus. Some new single player adventures. Some new mythological destruction. If you've been looking forward to this game, then you should be pretty hyped about the limited edition console. This is especially true if you already had a PlayStation and you've been on the fence about upgrading to the Pro. Considering you're essentially getting the game for free and getting a design that won't be widely distributed for very long, the value speaks for itself.

Everything about this God of War is going to be very different from previous iterations. For one thing, Kratos has a son now. He has to mentor his son and probably control his temper a little more than usual. The son also plays a part in the platforming parts of the game and possibly the fighting parts (he's seen with a bow and arrow in the gameplay videos).