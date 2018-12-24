The Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS running watch is down to $139.99 on Amazon. That price is $110 less than what it normally sells for. The Forerunner 235 dropped to $200 for Black Friday, and at the time that was the best price we'd seen. Now it's down even lower and making Black Friday look foolish.

The watch has a wrist-based heart-rate monitor, a display designed to work even in direct sunlight. The watch uses transflective memory-in-pixel LCD, which works to display critical information without wasting power. You'll be able to customize the watch and receive custom audio alerts from your smartphone like laps and lap times. In addition to prompts related to your activity, you can get incoming emails, texts, calls, calendar reminders, and more. The battery life lasts up to 11 hours with the GPS mode activated and as long as nine days in smartwatch mode. Users give it 4.1 stars based on 1,546 reviews.

Windows Central reviewed this watch a while back and gave it 4 stars out of 5. The review said it's "a solidly-built, feature-rich running watch. For the most part, its performance is outstanding. It tracked everything from daily steps to runs with accuracy."

