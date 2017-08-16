Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a great deal on Logitech's K400 Plus wireless keyboard!

These days just about everyone has a smart TV or something smart connected to their TV, like an Xbox One, Kodi, Android TV, etc. Navigating the interfaces and trying to type in things as simple as a URL can quickly become a pain if you don't have a keyboard to do it. Logitech's K400 Plus wireless keyboard is a great way to solve this problem, and right now you can pick one up for just $17.99. This is the lowest price that the keyboard has hit, and it provides quite a bit of functionality for the price.

Wireless TV keyboard with touchpad: Enjoy effortless control of your TV-connected computer

Plug-and-play setup: Setting up K400 Plus is a snap. Plug the tiny Unifying receiver into a USB port and start the fun.Use the keyboard receiver to connect up to six Unifying devices to your computer.

Comfortable, quiet keys and large (3.5-inch) touchpad: The ideal HTPC keyboard

10-meter (33-foot): wireless range Watch video, browse the web, chat with friends and more, without annoying delays or dropouts.

Familiar, media-friendly key layout: Eliminates any learning curve while adding easy-access volume controls and arrow keys

Plug-and-play design: Unifying receiver makes setup of your TV keyboard a snap

18-month battery life You might forget this keyboard needs batteries: Virtually eliminates the hassle of replacing batteries, Use the on/off switch to extend battery life even further.

Wide compatibility: Works with Windows 10 or later, Windows 8 or 7; Android 5.0 or later; Chrome OS

At $18 you can totally justify having one of these around the house for the random times that you may need it. Even if it isn't something that you use daily, the times when you do go to use it you'll quickly realize it was worth the purchase!

