You can find a pair of Roku TV wireless speakers for just $149.99 through the Roku website right now. These speakers are only sold at Roku and normally go for $200. The only time they dropped from this price was a similar $50 discount during the Black Friday shopping season. The deal comes with free shipping, too.

The Roku TV wireless speakers are designed specifically to work with Roku TVs and only Roku TVs. Don't buy them looking for independent speakers. So I guess it's a good thing the modern Roku TVs like the TCL 55R617 are so good everyone should have one because these speakers just make them that much better. They integrate seamlessly, require little work from you, and greatly enhance your audio experience. By the way, when I say these things are easy to setup, I mean it will probably be the easiest piece of wireless equipment you've ever set up before. It's a main praise from all reviewers.

Each speaker is about six inches tall. They connect to your Roku TV over Wi-Fi and will play whatever audio the Roku TV is playing, whether it's coming from the Roku TV content or something over HDMI or whatever. They are voice operated, too, and have an integrated microphone. They also have Bluetooth so you can stream from Bluetooth devices, but most things like a Blu-ray player will need to be connected through the Roku TV itself first.

The CordCutters review gives these speakers 4 out of 5 stars.

