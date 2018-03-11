Roku's media streaming device normally sells around $47, and $40 is a match for its all-time low. It's a deal we've seen a couple times, we haven't seen it drop to this price in more than a month now.

This is one of Roku's newest streaming devices, a refresh of previous models. It just released in early October. Roku claims the processor in the new stick is 50% faster than last year's model. The remote is also updated with voice control and a few extra buttons, including power and volume control.

It comes with two AA batteries, but you might consider adding some rechargeable batteries so you can just power them back up and keep on streaming when they get low.

If you want to upgrade to a 4K streaming device, DirecTV Now has a pretty easy way to save money on the 4K Apple TV or 4K Amazon Fire TV.

