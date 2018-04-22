Amazon's Gold Box deals of the day feature a variety of Greenworks power tools just in time for the snows to melt and lawns to need mowing. All of these tools are down to either their lowest prices ever or one of the lowest we've seen.

This Greenworks pressure washer is also on sale today. It is independent of the Gold Box deals, but it's still a part of that ecosystem.

Remember with these power tools, you can use one battery to power all of them. Some sets come with a battery and charger like the $236.25 Greenworks 20-inch cordless lawn mower.

If you choose one of the products without a battery, like the $39.21 13-inch cordless string trimmer, you can buy a battery by itself. It's on sale for $115.66 from a street price of $154.

