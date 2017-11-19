Don't just play the game, be the game.

Is this deal for me?

Newegg has the PlayStation VR for PlayStation 4 on sale for $199.99 which is down from its original price of $299.99. All you have to do is plug the VR headset and your PlayStation camera into your PS4 and you are ready to go.

This headset features a 5.7-inch OLED 1080p display and runs up to 120 frames per second. The 3D audio technology allows you to pinpoint sounds above, below, and all around you making your experience that much more realistic. The LEDs around the PlayStation VR headset, on the DualShock 4 wireless controller, and the PlayStation Move motion controller are tracked by the PlayStation Camera, capturing your exact natural movement in virtual space.

Play games like Star Wars Battlefront Rogue One: X-wing VR Mission, Batman Arkham VR, Starblood Arena and Farpoint.

Amazon has some deals on VR's too. The PlayStation VR (used) is on sale for $270.99 from a third-party seller. The PlayStation VR - Skyrim Bundle is $349 down from $449.99, and the PlayStation VR - Gran Turismo Sport Bundle is $299, which is 25% off its original price of $399.99.

What makes this deal worth considering? - This price won't be around for long because this sale ends tonight.

Shipping will run you $5.99, but it's free with ShopRunner or Premier. You will also need a PlayStation 4 for this VR and a PlayStation Camera which are both sold separately.

